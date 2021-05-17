It’s not easy to leave our home for work: Divyanka Tripathi on celeb social media flak

The second wave of COVID-19 has forced India to go under a lockdown where everyone has been working from home. As cases have been surging, ‘stay home, stay safe’ is the mantra to be followed but that isn’t possible for actors, who have to travel for work. Many celebrities are getting flak for posting happy and fun photos while showcasing their travel diaries on social media.

Highlighting the issue, actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in a recent interview said, “As actors, we believe the show must go on, and our work demands us to travel at times. Right now, when the world is hit by a pandemic that has affected us all in various ways and when every second day, one wakes up to a loss of someone being infected by Covid-19, for us actors to decide to leave our homes and families is not easy.”

The actress who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 at Cape Town assures her fans that they are under strict government protocols, she further said, “We do not have access to any privileges, we sanitize and take great efforts to keep ourselves and those around us safe. We shoot in masks which is most uncomfortable but we go through this to make sure everyone is safe. Like the saying is, the show must go on and we are here to provide some entertainment to our viewers. In our own little way, we want to bring smiles to their faces. Not everything is all glitz and glamour and if a couple of pictures have smiling faces, it’s just for the shot and in the moment. Then we are either back to the grind or back to quarantine.”

She also urges people to stay positive and try to bring a smile to other people’s faces. Divyanka, who lost two relatives on COVID-19, emphasizes the importance of being vaccinated. She added, “To reach herd immunity, 80 percent of people will have to go through this. Earlier, people felt Covid was not real but the second wave has scared everyone. Getting vaccinated is the way to protect ourselves. But I also feel that health workers aren’t giving all the necessary information regarding vaccines. They should inform people to rest before and after the inoculation. Many people get a fever or have symptoms of Covid, so those need to be addressed and the right information is needed to help us deal with the pandemic in a better manner,” she said.