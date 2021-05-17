“Keep abusing Modi for everything, but there will be a day when you will repent”:Betrayal of incapable CMs

“Keep abusing Modi for everything, but there will be a day when you will repent”. This will be there in the minds of many human beings who understand what is really happening in India due to the betrayal of certain incapable Chief Ministers of Indian states.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is not speaking openly that as per the constitution, healthcare is a state matter and ICU beds, Medicines, Ventilators, Hospitals, etc were states’ responsibility. Instead, he is himself tried to cover up their failures because he wants to save Indians from the pandemic. Modi was not saying that Police are under the control of States and proper implementation of Lockdown as well as stoppage of black marketing is also under the control of States.

The state govt and mainly the opposition ruled states were demanding control over deciding COVID Guidelines, & were controlling the guidelines since September 2020, but it messed up after. Modi warned the pandemic -hit key states (Chattisgarh, Punjab, Delhi) to be prepared in Jan/Feb/March and they slept over those warnings. He attempted to held meetings with all CMs multiple times but these officials had either skipped the meeting or were not serious in the meeting. The govt gave ventilators through PMCares and states did not even bother to open it from packaging, forget about using it. He has spent 7000 Cr for India’s fight against COVID through the PMCares fund.

Our prime minister took the role to prepare India-made vaccines so that India is not dependent on Foreign providers who would have surely exploited us as Pfizer is exploiting Argentina & Brazil. Every single piece of equipment received from foreign countries has been given to states within a day or two. All states had the powers to set up oxygen plants but they didn’t attempt the initiative.

Why Modi is not saying that he did not create vaccine hesitancy in people when it was launched? It was done by the opposition parties and a lot of vaccines were wasted due to that. Whatever is in his control, Modi is doing it with 14 AIIMS, 11 already functioning, 90 New Medical Colleges made by the Central govt, 24000 new UG seats & 30000 new PG seats in Medical, but the state governments didn’t utilize it properly after getting elected for their state.

The Central Government has released in advance its part of the first installment of the State Disaster Risk Management Fund for the year 2020-2021, amounting to Rs. 11,092 crore, to increase funds available with the State Governments. There are a lot of things that Modi should have said but he did not because he is not like others. He will take all the whipping from everyone for now and continue to work for the nation because this critical time demands that there should be no blame game and politics.

The entire focus of all the governments in this country should be on protecting people. Modi may not be perfect but he will not let India go down. If there is one mistake that PM Modi did in the last year is that he “Trusted the CMs”.Our Prime minister Narendra Modi will continue to absorb all the hate directed towards him but he will not say what he should have said to states. We will only understand his true value, once he retires. Till then, keep abusing him for everything.