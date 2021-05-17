Krishna Shroff sets the internet on fire with her new pictures

Actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff’s daughter Krishna is a regular when it comes to posting sizzling bikini pictures on her social media.

The fitness enthusiast who enjoys a massive fan following on social media has yet again treated her fans with stunning photos of herself in a bikini.

Posing in a maroon-black bikini, Krishna set the temperatures soaring in the impressive self-timer selfies and we just can’t get our eyes off her well-toned body and beautiful tattoos. Her caption on her post read, “Au naturel,” which in English means “in the natural state.”

Not only Krishna, but her background is also equally eye-catching, with a gorgeous mural-painted green coloured wall and an earthen pot right next to her. Sheer coloured sheets can be seen flowing over Krishna’s head. The photos indeed give a very natural and earthy vibe.

Apart from flaunting her curves, Krishna also makes headlines for her workout videos. Unlike her brother, Krishna seems to have no plans to enter the entertainment world.