Nafisa Ali shares throwback video of her walking after cancer surgery, says ‘Celebrating Life Today’

On Saturday, Actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi shared a throwback video taken after her surgery and said that she is celebrating life now. The actress can be seen walking with the help of the nurses in the hospital. She expresses her gratitude towards the doctors for their help and said that they gave her the courage. She was diagnosed with peritoneal cancer in November 2018. The actress underwent surgery in 2019 and recovered.

On Instagram, along with the video, Nafisa Ali wrote, “This was me 2 years ago ( in the ICU) after my big Peritoneal cancer surgery. The Doctors, the medical team who cared for me, and the hospital were amazing as they gave me courage. Happy and celebrating life today with my super positive family.”

Fans applauded Nafisa Ali’s courage and were amazed to witness her grace. One of the social media users wrote, “Ma’am, hats off to you…Wishing you good health always.” Someone also termed her rightfully as “brave.” Then came one more comment and it reads, “Keep inspiring. Kudos to your bravery.”

Nafisa Ali is also a social activist and is making the most of the renewed life with her grandson Ayaan. Recently she posted a happy picture of hers with her grandson and wrote, “Just happy being with Ayaan in Delhi”.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi has featured in films like Major Saab, Bewafaa, and Life In A Metro.