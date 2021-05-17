Perfect strike: Watch the video of a saree-clad grandma’s bowling

A man named Sudarshan Krishnamurthy had shared a charming video, which had gone viral on the internet and which will make you appreciate with a big smile.

He captured a video of his grandmother wearing a saree and mask and enjoying herself in the bowling. It seems that the age does not matter at all as she effortlessly holds the ball, has a go as it slides perfectly through the ball track. It hits all the pins as it is a perfect strike.

And when she turns back, she makes sure her mask is worn correctly and has a valuable smile on her face!

He captioned the video as, “Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose.”