Rajnath Singh to release 1st batch of DRDO’s 2DG medicine today

New Delhi: A news of relief for Covid patients in the country. The Covid drug 2D Oxy D Glucose, developed by the Defense Research Center, will be released today. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the drug in a video conference at 10.30 am. The medicine will be given first in some hospitals in Delhi. The decision was made to release 10,000 doses in the first phase.

However, the powder can be mixed with water. This medicine is also given to patients in critical condition. Experiments have shown that low oxygen levels in patients with this drug can be reversed. The Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMS) under the DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad developed this medicine for Covid.