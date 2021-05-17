Sudha Chandran’s father KD Chandran passed away

Veteran actor KD Chandran passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 86. Actress Sudha Chandran, daughter of KD revealed that her father was suffering from dementia. He was admitted to Criti Care Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, on May 12. On May 16, the veteran actor breathed his last at 10 am.

KD Chandran is known for his performances in films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, China Gate, Junoon Pukar, Call, Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon!, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Tere Mere Sapne, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Shararat and Koi Mil Gaya. He had acted in TV shows as well.