Twitter Blue subscription comes with features users have been waiting for

Twitter is a micro-blogging site used by many people around the world. Twitter has gained popularity because it can be used for free, just like any other social media. At the same time, Twitter is reportedly preparing to launch a paid subscription pack soon.

The new subscription pack called Twitter Blue has many features which will not available for those using the platform’s free version. The subscription fee is approximately $ 2.99 (Rs. 219) per month.

Renowned researcher Jane Manchun Wong, via a tweet, has suggested that the Twitter Blue subscriptions service is most likely to include the ability to undo tweets. But this isn’t to be confused with the ability to edit tweets. Much like Gmail, users will be a few seconds to change or delete the post they are tweeted. Once the time’s up, it would get published.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like: Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

Another feature will be a ‘Collections’ section. Collections provide a system for saving favorite features and viewing them later when needed. This feature works similarly to the save option on Instagram.

In addition, Twitter Blue users will also get the scroll and Revue feature. While Scroll could help people get access to ad-free content on the platform, Revue could allow people to publish newsletters. Other details about the Twitter Blue subscription plan are just coming to light. Hence, stay tuned.