Ward boy does last rites of a Covid infected kid left by parents

Jharkhand: On Sunday, a ward boy of premier hospital Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand performed the last rites of a two-year-old Covid infected kid after his parents allegedly left him in the hospital, officials said.

Ward boy Rohit Bedia said, “I was told that parents have deserted this two-year-old kid after he was detected positive for Covid-19 disease. There is no one to perform his last rite. When I was told to do the job, I readily accepted it.” Bedia took the body from RIMS to Ghaghra Muktidham in Ranchi following the Covid-19 guidelines and performed the rituals, which are generally done by family members.

The hospital administration said the parents had brought their two-year-old son to the hospital for treatment late at night on May 10 with a complaint of breathlessness. The kid has admitted to the pediatric ward of the hospital. “We thought something might have got stuck in the child’s windpipe. When his X-Ray was done, we found the kid was suffering from Pneumonia. By the afternoon, he was confirmed positive for the coronavirus. His parents suddenly went traceless after the Covid positive report came,” said Dr. Hirendra Birua, head of the pediatrics surgery department of the hospital. He added that the kid died at 3 pm on May 11. “Hospital authorities tried to contact his parents on the numbers provided by them, but they could not be contacted despite repeated efforts,” the doctor said.

After the relatives failed to respond for three days, the hospital authorities requested the ward boy to cremate him with the permission of the Ranchi administration.