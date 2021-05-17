Wholesale price-based inflation touches all-time high

New Delhi: The data released by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry revelaed that the wholesale price-based inflation in the country has touched an all-time high in April. The WPI inflation has reached at 10.49% in April. As per the ministry, the rising prices of crude oil and manufactured items are the reason for this.

“In April, 2021 (over April, 2020), the annual rate of inflation (YoY), based on monthly WPI, stood at 10.49 per cent. The annual rate of inflation in April 2021, is high primarily because of rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils viz petrol, diesel etc, and manufactured products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

The inflation based on food items was at 4.92% in April. The ‘egg, meat and fish’ basket inflation was 10.88% in April. Inflation in pulses was 10.74% in April, while in fruits it was 27.43%. Inflation in food articles in April was 4.92%.

Inflation in the fuel and power basket was 20.94% in April. Meanwhile, the Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI),slipped to 4.29%.