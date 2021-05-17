Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a price cut in India

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series earlier this year in India. The company has added three new budget smartphones to its portfolio. At the time of launch, the handset was available via flash sales.

It seems Xiaomi has changed tactics. From Saturday, Xiaomi has made its popular Redmi Note 10 Pro available for purchase via open sale. Also, the company has decided to slash the price of the budget smartphone from Rs. 17,999 to Rs. 15,999.

Redmi Note 10 is available in three different storage variants; 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. The phone comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC under the hood. It also features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is now up for sale at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. While the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB model is up for grabs for Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G, along with 8GB RAM. It also offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a 5,020 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro offers a quad-camera setup with the combination of a 64MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle with 118-degree FoV + 5MP Super Macro lens + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. It also has a 16MP front camera for video calls or selfies.

For the operating system, the Note 10 Pro runs Android 11-based MIUI 12. However, it is scheduled to get MIUI 12.5 very soon.