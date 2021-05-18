Beware of sugary Beverages! It Could Lead To Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer, also referred to as colon, bowel or rectal cancer is the third common cancer found in people with sedentary lifestyle. The only difference between a colon and rectal cancer is whether cancer polyps first form in the colon or the rectum. Recent studies have shown that the incidences of the disease occurring in people under 50 years of age are developing this condition, and women are at a higher risk. While there are many factors that can up your risk of developing cancer, gulping sugary drinks is one of them.

The study published in the journal Gut found that consuming sugary drinks during your teenage years and adult increases your risk of developing colorectal cancer. Yin Cao, ScD, an associate professor of surgery and of medicine in the Division of Public Health Sciences at Washington University, said in the study that the growing number of cases of colorectal cancer in people is a cause of concern.

As per the study results, people born after 1990 are at a higher risk of developing colon cancer and four times the risk of developing rectal cancer. Drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages per day doubles the risk of bowel cancer before the age of 50 years. Consuming these beverages regularly can elevate the risk of developing early-onset colorectal cancer (EO-CRC) can be associated with a 16 per cent higher risk of EO-CRC.

The study also found that individuals who drank sugary drinks between the ages of 13 and 18 are at a 32 per cent higher risk of developing the disease.