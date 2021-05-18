Boost to digital India, free Wi-fi now at 6,000 railway stations

The railways has enabled free Wi-Fi at its 6000th station as the facility went live at Hazaribagh town of Jharkhand on Saturday, May 15. The railways provided Wi-Fi facility first at the Mumbai Railway station in 2016, reaching its 5000th station, at Midanpore in West Bengal.

The Wi-Fi facility at railway stations meets the objectives of the aspiring ‘Digital India’ programme of government of India. This will bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban citizens thereby increasing the digital footprint in the rural villages and also enhance the user experience, railways said.

Provision of Wi-Fi facility at stations is being provided on a self-sustainable basis with no cost to the railways with the help of RailTel, a PSU under Ministry of Railways. The task was carried out in partnership with Google, DOT (under USOF), PGCIL and Tata Trust.

In an official statement released, the Indian Railways said that is continuing to extend the Wi-Fi facilities at far-flung stations to connect the passengers and the general public with digital systems.

State-wise WiFi facility at stations are as below:

Andhra Pradesh- 509 stations

Arunachal Pradesh- 3 stations

Assam- 3 stations

Bihar- 384 stations

Chandigarh- 5 stations

Chhattisgarh- 115 stations

Delhi- 27 stations

Goa-20 stations

Gujarat- 320 stations

Haryana- 134 stations

Himachal Pradesh- 24 stations

Jammu & Kashmir- 14 stations

Jharkhand- 217 stations

Karnataka- 335 stations

Kerala- 120 stations

Madhya Pradesh- 393 stations

Maharashtra- 550 stations

Meghalaya- 1 station

Mizoram- 1 station

Nagaland- 3 stations

Odisha- 232 stations

Punjab- 146 stations

Rajasthan- 458 stations

Sikkim- 1 station

Tamil Nadu- 418 stations

Telangana- 45 stations

Tripura- 19 stations

Uttar Pradesh- 762 stations

Uttarakhand- 24 stations

West Bengal- 498 stations