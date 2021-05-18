Boost to digital India, free Wi-fi now at 6,000 railway stations

The railways has enabled free Wi-Fi at its 6000th station as the facility went live at Hazaribagh town of Jharkhand on Saturday, May 15. The railways provided Wi-Fi facility first at the Mumbai Railway station in 2016, reaching its 5000th station, at Midanpore in West Bengal.
The Wi-Fi facility at railway stations meets the objectives of the aspiring ‘Digital India’ programme of government of India. This will bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban citizens thereby increasing the digital footprint in the rural villages and also enhance the user experience, railways said.
Provision of Wi-Fi facility at stations is being provided on a self-sustainable basis with no cost to the railways with the help of RailTel, a PSU under Ministry of Railways. The task was carried out in partnership with Google, DOT (under USOF), PGCIL and Tata Trust.
In an official statement released, the Indian Railways said that is continuing to extend the Wi-Fi facilities at far-flung stations to connect the passengers and the general public with digital systems.
State-wise WiFi facility at stations are as below:
Andhra Pradesh- 509 stations
Arunachal Pradesh- 3 stations
Assam- 3 stations
Bihar- 384 stations
Chandigarh- 5 stations
Chhattisgarh- 115 stations
Delhi- 27 stations
Goa-20 stations
Gujarat- 320 stations
Haryana- 134 stations
Himachal Pradesh- 24 stations
Jammu & Kashmir- 14 stations
Jharkhand- 217 stations
Karnataka- 335 stations
Kerala- 120 stations
Madhya Pradesh- 393 stations
Maharashtra- 550 stations
Meghalaya- 1 station
Mizoram- 1 station
Nagaland- 3 stations
Odisha- 232 stations
Punjab- 146 stations
Rajasthan- 458 stations
Sikkim- 1 station
Tamil Nadu- 418 stations
Telangana- 45 stations
Tripura- 19 stations
Uttar Pradesh- 762 stations
Uttarakhand- 24 stations
West Bengal- 498 stations
