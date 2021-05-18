Covid-19 Updates: Delhi’s daily Covid cases fall below 5,000

Delhi: According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, the national capital reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 5, and 340 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dipped to 8.42 percent.

The city’s active caseload is currently 56,000, the lowest since April 15.

The recovery rate has improved to 94.42 percent, whereas the death rate rested at 1.56 percent. In the last 24 hours, 10,918 patients were discharged, the government’s official statement said.

The city’s total of Covid cases has reached 13,98, 391. The total death count is 21,846.

Delhi’s positivity rate – which shows the level of infections among people has been registering a steady decline for several days.

The Delhi government has imposed a complete lockdown to bring under control the surge that has overwhelmed the city’s health infrastructure.