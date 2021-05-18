Covid-19 vaccines in India haven’t been tested on pregnant women: Dia Mirza

Actress Dia Mirza is expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Recently the actress stressed the importance of keeping pregnant and lactating women safe amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases, also emphasized the point while responding to a user concerning protocols for pregnant women.

Retweeting a message on Twitter that discussed the impact of coronavirus and its vaccines on pregnant women, Dia wrote, “This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done.”

This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done. https://t.co/eDtccY54Z1 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 16, 2021

The user Ruma Satwik tweeted, “I’d like to reiterate the need to protect pregnant women from new infections by following all COVID appropriate behavior, the need to continue a push for effective vaccination amongst pregnant women, the need to defer fertility treatments when infections are surging.”

Recently, Dia announced the good news of her pregnancy through an Instagram post that included a picture of herself posing in front of the sun while cradling her baby bump.