Eminent cardiologist and Padma Shri awardee succumbs to Covid-19.

Dr KK Aggarwal, 62, died due to Covid-19 related complications at 11.30pm at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). According to hospital sources, Dr Aggarwal’s condition was critical and he had been on ventilator support for the past few days.

Former national president of the Indian Medical Association and Padma Shri awardee Dr KK Aggarwal died of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) late on Monday night.

A statement was uploaded on his Twitter profile that confirmed the news. “It causes us immense pain to inform you that our dear Dr KK Aggarwal passed away at 11.30pm on May 17, 2021, in New Delhi, after a lengthy battle with Covid-19,”.

“Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated And not mourned,”.

Dr Aggarwal was awarded Padma Shri in 2010. He was also awarded Dr BC Roy award. He was currently the president of the Heart Care Foundation of India. Dr Aggarwal did his MBBS from Nagpur University in 1979.

Over the past year, Dr KK Aggarwal had been posting videos on various aspects of the coronavirus infection and the black fungus in Covid-recovered.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed condolences and said, “Passing away of Dr. KK Aggarwal is a setback for the whole nation. He acted all his life for the health rights of common people especially poor, deprived n marginalized. A great human being. RIP!”