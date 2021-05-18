India women’s Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur thanked BCCI

India women and England will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then they will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester.

The India women’s Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not only arranging charters to take the cricketers to Mumbai for the two-week quarantine ahead of the UK tour, but also for conducting regular RT-PCR tests at home with an eye on COVID-19.

Traveling is a challenge in the pandemic but it is reassuring to see elaborate measures by BCCI for our health and safety. A charter flight to Mumbai and UK and regular RT-PCR Tests at home.Harmanpreet while thanking the board also said some players made their own choice of travel to Mumbai, keeping in mind the distance and individual convenience.

The BCCI has organised Charter flights to ferry both men and women players to Mumbai before leaving for UK. Considering the distance and individual convenience players have made their own choice.

The Indian women’s cricket team is set to play a Test in Australia after playing one in England next month.India, who play their first Test in seven years from June 16 in England, will play another one during the tour of Australia. They will also play ODI and T20I matches Down Under.

The tour of Australia is not yet announced but Australian pacer Megan Schutt announced earlier this month that the series is planned for mid-September.The Indian squad assembles in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the UK tour comprising a Test in Bristol, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. The team will quarantine for two weeks before flying out to UK with the men’s team.