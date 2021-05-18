Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel flights from Singapore as new virus strain entered

The Delhi Chief Minister’s tweet comes amid concerns being raised over a third wave, which is likely to target children. The first wave has affected the elderly the most, and the younger people have been infected in the second wave.

Arvind Kejriwal has flagged a new Covid variant detected in Singapore, which he expected dangerous for children. Arguing that it can “come as a third wave” in India, he suggested that the Center takes immediate measures, including suspension of flights to and from Singapore.

As the new form of Corona that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave, kejriwal appeals to the central government that Air services with Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect and Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too.

On May 13, India gave clearance for Covaxin trials on children aged between two years and 18 years. Most states, including Delhi, though, are grappling with a vaccine shortage. Covaxin stocks in Delhi for the 18-44-year age group was exhausted last week.A few states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka are already preparing for the third wave. Maharashtra is setting up child Covid centres and a paediatric task force.Karnataka is also setting up a task force, which will be chaired by Dr Devi Shetty.

South Asian countries like Singapore and Taiwan, lauded as success stories in containing Covid-19, are both rapidly imposing aggressive restrictions at home and tightening travel between each other.Singapore’s latest curbs, announced on May 14, will remain in effect for one month, until June 13, according to the health ministry. The country added 38 new local cases on Sunday, 18 of which are currently unlinked to known clusters.

The outbreaks and virus-control measures threaten the reopening progress of regional travel. Singapore had previously allowed travellers from Taiwan to enter without a quarantine. On Saturday, it announced a ban on the entry of short-term visitors with travel history to Taiwan in the past 21 days, while requiring citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders to quarantine when they arrive.