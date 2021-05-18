Kerala govt shuffles ministry, KK Shailaja dropped

As Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan braces for second innings in the state, the CPI(M) state committee on Tuesday announced the new ministerial department of the state, naming Vijayan as the parliamentary party leader and chief minister.

However, the committee dropped KK Shailaja from the ministerial position. Shailaja, who was the Health Minister in the previous ministry, has been praised a lot for handling the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The new ministers named in Pinarayi 2.0 govt are MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, Saji Cherian, V Sivankutty, Mohd Riyas, Dr R Bindu, Veena George and V Abdul Rahman. Along with them, TP Ramakrishnan has also been appointed as the Parliamentary Party Secretary.

The party has selected MB Rajesh as Speaker candidate and KK Shailaja as Party Whip.

KK Shailaja, also known as, “Shailaja Teacher”, had won by the biggest margin in the recent state elections. She won by over 60,000 votes from Mattannur, her constituency.