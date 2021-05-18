Mr. Pinarayi, “nothing is greater than human life”,Learn from the pandemic; Sobha Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leader Sobha Surendran has said that there is every chance of protocol breach from the entry point on the swearing-in celebration of the second Pinarayi government to be held at the Central Stadium. Shobha also disputed the justice in saying that those who cut the cake without observing the covid protocol at the AKG Center would continue by it in the stadium. Sobha’s response was through a Facebook post.



It is necessary to say that the irrational prohibition and triple lockdowns have obstructed the passage of ambulances and other means of transportation, and it is not enough to say that it is a double standard to hold a swearing-in ceremony for 500 people in the same district. From the entry point of Central Stadium, there is every possibility of a breach of the covid protocol. The cake-cutting celebration by LDF leaders at the AKG Center was itself a violation of the covid protocol. So what is the sincerity in saying that the protocol that is not followed at the AKG Center will be followed at the Central Stadium? You should have learned from experience that nothing is more important than human life, Mr. Pinarayi.

Read more; China is “putting a lot of effort to create a positive image” amid pandemic ; Report