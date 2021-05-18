PM holds meeting with field officials on COVID-19 management.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with field officials from states and districts about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also attended the virtual meeting where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will take part in the meeting. Through their interaction with the Prime Minister, the officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing our ongoing battle against COVID-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

The battle against COVID-19 across various states and districts is being led at the cutting edge by field-level officials. Many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions.

Many effective measures have been taken – from ensuring that strict containment measures are undertaken to control the spread, to preparing the healthcare facilities for handling the raging second wave, to ensuring availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics, these districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country.

PM Modi stressed the importance of local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct, complete information to people.

PM Modi also urged state and district officials to innovate and find new methods to counter the pandemic. The success of your district can prove to be an example for other districts. We need to adopt best practices. Officials must keep adjusting techniques deployed to fight the second wave of COVID-19 based on inputs they receive from their colleagues in other districts.