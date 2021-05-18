PM Modi to Unite with state, district officials on Covid-19 management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with field officials from states and districts to converse about their experience in handling the pandemic at 11 am Today.According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will take part in the meeting.

Through their interaction with the Prime Minister, the officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing their ongoing battle against Covid-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

The battle against Covid-19 across various states and districts is being led at the cutting edge by field-level and added that many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions.A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing an effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions.

Many effective measures have been taken to deal with the pandemic like ensuring that strict containment measures are undertaken to control the spread, preparing healthcare facilities for handling the raging second wave of Covid-19, ensuring availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics.These districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country.

The prime minister will have a similar meeting on May 20 in which top officials of 54 districts from 10 states are scheduled to attend.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 18.44 crore with 14,79,592 doses given on Monday.vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.