Shiv Sunder Das is India women’s team batting coach for England tour

Former India opening batsman Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed as the batting coach of the India women’s team for the upcoming tour of England. Abhay Sharma, on the other hand, has been named the fielding coach.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also confirmed on Monday that Rajkuvardevi Gaekwad will replace Trupti Bhattacharya as the manager of the team.

India will tour England for a lone Test and limited-overs series. The team will start its quarantine in Mumbai from Wednesday before flying out on June 2.

Das has previously worked with the India women’s A team and this will be his first stint with the senior side.

“This is a big opportunity for me to work with the women’s team and I am looking forward to it,” Das told Sportstar.

He has featured in 23 Tests and four ODIs between 2000-02 and amassed 1365 runs. After quitting the sport, he went on to coach domestic teams and was associated with the National Cricket Academy, where he worked with his former teammate Rahul Dravid.