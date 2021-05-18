‘Supporting terrorists’; Afghanistan protests against Pakistan

Pakistan is a nation that encourages dispute in Afghanistan. It has always supported the Taliban and its representatives. Pakistan’s assistance of the Taliban is no mystery. According to one report, the ISI’s proxy war has killed more than 124,000 people in Afghanistan. Islamabad, or more precisely, Rawalpindi’s connections with the Taliban is the cause why Pakistan has a chair at the table when the fate of Afghanistan is discussed.

It’s the acumen why Afghanistan and India are circumspect of Pakistan’s intentions. Without mentioning Pakistan, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said foreign fighters require to abandon Afghanistan. The National Security Advisor of Afghanistan accepted. He said that responsibility would fall fairly on one party for any increase in violence. Kabul has sent a notice to Islamabad stating that if it tries escalation through the agents, there will be a violent pushback.

India yields similar concerns. External Affairs Minister was quite vocal about New Delhi’s anxieties over Pakistan. He said any solution must be supported up by all neighbors and not just a single body that likes to talk with authority. Promoting terrorism in Afghanistan and other nations have also affected Pakistan. The terror-mongers and those who require to grant them safe shelters achieved significance in Pakistan’s decision-making machinery. Concluding support to terrorism is in the concern of Pakistan itself.