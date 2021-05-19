Actor Vijaykanth hospitalized due to breathlessness

Chennai: Actor Vijayakanth, who is the founder of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he complained of breathlessness. As per the sources, he was hurried to the hospital at around 3 am on Wednesday.

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 19, Vijayakanth complained of breathing issues, after which he was hurried to a private hospital in Chennai. In the last few years, he had several health issues.

A team of doctors are observing his health condition. His party’s press statement says that he was admitted to the hospital to get his general health check-up done. He is supposed to get discharged in a day or two.

In September 2020, Vijayakanth had tested positive for the coronavirus. He experienced some Covid-19 difficulties and had to be observed at the hospital. After undergoing treatment for a few days, he was discharged from the hospital.