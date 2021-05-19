Breaking news: After Tauktae,Cyclone Yaas is likely to form over Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone which is expected to hit the east coast of India by May end.It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours and move northwestwards and reach the West Bengal-Odisha coasts around May 26 evening.

The cyclone will be called ‘Yaas’- a name given by Oman. The cyclone, if formed, will be the second cyclone to hit India within a month after Cyclone Tauktae, which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm after an area of deep depression formed over the Arabian Sea and severely impacted many districts in the states along the western coast from May 14.The new cyclone is instead expected to hit Eastern India’s coastline around May 27.

Atmospheric and oceanic conditions, like conducive environment for convection, and sea surface temperatures, are also remaining favorable for persistent cloudiness over Andaman Sea and the adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal around May 22. A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and the adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely on May 22 and 23 and Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence from May 25 evening with significant increase in spatial extension and intensity subsequently over Odisha – West Bengal, adjoining Assam and Meghalaya.

It finally made landfall near the Union Territory of Diu before wreaking havoc across Gujarat with wind speed of 165 kmph. At least 17 people have died in Gujarat due to the cyclone and around 90 percent of the crops have been damaged in the Saurashtra region.

The depression that caused the cyclone has now moved inwards and is expected to cause heavy rains near the heartland of North India as it interacts with the Western Disturbances.Experts predict that the the Arabian Sea will see more frequent and powerful cyclones as a result of global warming.