Covid-19 and Cyclone Tauktae: BSNL rolls out free calling benefit, validity extension for customers

New Delhi: State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out free validity extension for plan vouchers (PV) and 100 minutes of calling benefit to its subscribers affected by the pandemic, as well as, by the cyclone “Takutae”.

According to the telco, the validity of PVs will be extended till May 31, 2021, free of cost so that its customers can continue to receive incoming calls.

Free validity extension shall be given to all subscribers whose validity expired on or after April 1, 2021, it added.

PVs that are included under the offers cover PV107, PV197, and PV397.

PV107 offers 100 days validity with 100 minutes, 3GB data, and BSNL Tunes (for the first 60 days), while PV197 offers 180 days of main validity with unlimited calling along with 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and access to BSNL Tunes and Zing Music for 18 days.

Finally, PV397 offers 365 days of main validity with unlimited calling, 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, BSNL Tunes, and Lokdhun content for 60 days.

These offers are made a day after Vodafone Idea said it will offer a free Rs 49 pack and a new combo voucher RC79 to its 60 million low-income users base to help them stay connected during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

“BSNL is committed to serving its subscribers during this difficult period and we request the subscribers to “Go Digital” for recharging their accounts… BSNL subscribers can also avail 4% upfront discount with the MyBSNL app for recharging BSNL prepaid mobile of their friends and family. We request all BSNL subscribers to follow COVID guidelines and stay safe,” said Pravin Kumar Purwar, CMD, BSNL.

In the meantime, Jio last week said it will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) in partnership with the Reliance Foundation, to JioPhone users for the entire period of the pandemic. The telco will also offer a recharge plan of the same value for free.

After this, Airtel had said it will offer a Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low-income customers. The pack offers a talk time of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days.

The Sunil Mittal-led telco also launched a Rs 79 recharge coupon with double benefits.