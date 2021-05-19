Covid-19: Centre planning oxygen plants in 86 Railway hospitals

New Delhi: Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in the fight against Covid 19. On one hand, Railways is moving Oxygen Expresses quickly with loaded oxygen to different parts, at the same, it is advancing with the movement of passenger and cargo traffic. At the same time, Railways has equipped its in-house medical facilities.

Massive Capacity Improvement is outlined in 86 Railway Hospitals across India. 4 Oxygen Plants are functional, 52 are approved and 30 under various stages of processing. All Railway Covid Hospitals to be equipped with Oxygen Plants.

General Managers have been assigned further powers, up to Rs 2 crores in each case for allowing Oxygen Generation plants under M&P vide Rly Bd letter no 2020/F(X)II/ PW/3/Pt dated 4.5.21.

A series of measures have been launched. The number of beds for Covid treatment has been increased from 2539 to 6972. The ICU Beds in Covid hospitals have been increased from 273 to 573.

Invasive ventilators have been added and their number has been increased from 62 to 296. Continuous efforts are being made to add critical medical equipment like BIPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders etc in Railway hospitals. Railways have also published guidance that Covid affected employees may be admitted to empanelled hospitals on a referral basis as per need.

This massive capacity enhancement in Railway Hospitals would receive better infrastructure to handle medical emergencies.