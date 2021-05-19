“Covid-19 deaths” ; Newly created cremation ground in open forest areas

Uttarakhand ; A new cremation area has been fixed up near government land in free forest areas in Uttarakhand after locals put rejections over cremating the bodies of Covid patients at the conventional crematoriums in Almora. As many as 92% of Covid positive patients are remaining in home confinement in Uttarakhand. The state has only one Covid hospital for every 1.2 lakh people. Now, the fatality rate in Uttarakhand stands at 1.73 percent. In the last week, Almora saw 40 deaths. The cremations, though, are being completed by patients only as they get no support from authorities.

For 35-year-old Munna Lal, the last 10 days were a horror. His father was suffering from fever and could only take him to the hospital which is far away from his place after nine days of critical ailment. His family has tested positive for the virus. Worse, just 24 hours after admission, Lal got to know that his father was no more. Munna Lal, cremated the body all by himself without any support from the authority.

