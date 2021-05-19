Covid-19 Update: 637 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 295 new coronavirus cases along with 637 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 196 contacts of active cases and 99 travel related. Till now 214,150 people were infected with the infection in the country. In this 209, 251 people were recovered. The death toll is at. At present there are 4361 active cases in Qatar.

There are 23 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 332. 6 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 181 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

In the last 24 hours, 14,204 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted. In this 4140 people were tested for the first time. Till now 198,1339 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

40,769 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,150,749.