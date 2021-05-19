Covid-19 Update: 696 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated about the coronavirus situation in the country. 696 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Till now 207,805 coronavirus cases were reported in the country.

In the last 24 hours 9 deaths due to coronavirus were also reported in Oman. The death toll has surged to 2228. The total recoveries has also mounted to 192,198. At present there are 681 people under medical treatment in Oman. In this 252 people were admitted in ICUs.