Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has remained unchanged in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate is at 96.5% in the country. The fatality rate is also firm at 1.77%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 1213 new coronavirus cases along with 910 new recoveries and 13 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 349 were recorded in Makkah, 334 in Riyadh, 148 in the Eastern Province, 104 in Madinah, 74 in Asir, 60 in Jazan, 37 in Tabuk, 26 in Najran, 19 in Al-Baha, 13 in the Northern Borders region, 11 in Hail and seven in Al-Jouf.

Till now 436,239 coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. In this 420,671 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7201. At present there are 8376 active cases under medical supervision in the country. In this 1372 were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs. Over 12 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.