Covid vaccine for kids: Govt says Covaxin trials to begin in 10-12 days

New Delhi: The government said on Tuesday trials on Covaxin’s efficacy against coronavirus on children between 2-18 years of age to begin in 10-12 days.

Speaking in the Union Health Ministry press conference, NITI Aayog’s Member Health, Dr V.K. Paul said: “Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Phase 2 and 2 clinical trials in the age group of two to 18 years. I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days.”

Covaxin producer Bharat Biotech received the DCGI permission to conduct clinical trials of Covaxin in children on May 11, following the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s subject expert committee’s credentials, under certain conditions.

Consent of clinical trials of vaccine effectiveness among children came in between reports from the US and Canada allowing Pfizer-BioNTech for the 12-15 age groups.

The statement came amid reports that new variants are also affecting children.

Over 500 participants at various hospitals across the country are expected to conduct the clinical trials. AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria had said that the need of the hour is some quick data and risk-benefit analysis of the vaccine’s use in children.