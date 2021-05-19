Covid vaccine: Vaccinate 3 months after recovery from coronavirus; lactating women can the take vaccine

New Delhi: In regards to COVID vaccination, the Union Health Ministry has accepted the new recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC).

According to the new recommendations of NEGVAC, COVID-19 vaccination should be delayed by 3 months after recovery from the illness.

If individuals had received the 1st dose and got COVID-19 infection before completion of the dosing schedule, the 2nd dose should be delayed by 3 months after clinical recovery from COVID-19 illness.

COVID-19 vaccination has been prescribed for all lactating women, by the health ministry.

According to the latest guidelines, there is no necessity for screening vaccine recipients by rapid antigen test (RAT) before COVID-19 vaccination.

People with any other severe general illness needing hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

An individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receipt of COVID-19 vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative, if infected by coronavirus.

In the case of COVID-19 vaccination to pregnant women, the health ministry said that the matter is under discussion and more consideration by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

NEGVAC was set to guide all aspects of COVID-19 vaccination including prioritisation of population groups, acquisition and inventory management, vaccine selection, vaccine delivery and tracking mechanism etc.