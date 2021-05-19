Cyclone Tauktae to weaken gradually in next few hours: IMD

New Delhi: On Wednesday to review the study condition and the devastation caused by cyclone Tauktae, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu.

The India Meteorological Department said in its 9:25 pm release, the cyclonic storm Tauktae reduced into a Deep Depression and lay collected over Saurashtra at 8:30 pm. It would further move north-northeast wards and decrease gradually into a Depression during the next 12 hours.

On Wednesday, the cyclonic storm Tauktae is supposed to bring in heavy rains in seven districts of Rajasthan. Jalore, Sirohi, Udaipur, Pali, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh and Rajsamand are foretold to experience heavy downpour.

In Gujarat, at least 13 people were dead as the cyclone anger left a trace of destruction in the state. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is closely viewing the relief measures, told the media that over 16,000 houses were damaged, more than 40,000 trees and over 70,000 electric poles uprooted.

The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard are leading rescue operations on a war footing. Naval ships Beas, Betwa and Teg joined INS Kochi and Kolkata for undertaking Search and Rescue (SAR) operations for Barge P-305, which sank 35 nautical miles from Mumbai.

The Navy and other rescue teams are finding it very difficult to carry out the rescue missions as the sea conditions are very rough. The sea continues to be very rough with sea state 4-5 and winds 25-30 knots (approx 35 – 55 kmph), posing a difficulty to the ships and aircraft involved in SAR operations, the ministry of defence stated in its statement.