European country reports first cases of Indian variant

Cyprus: The Indian variant of coronavirus has been reported from a European country. The cases were reported from Cyprus. The Indian variant (B.1.617) has been reported from 44 44 countries. The first cases were found in India in last October.

Four samples tested positive for the Indian variant, while two others were positive for the South African variant. They were put under quarantine. The cases were detected in people arriving from India, Nepal, Pakistan and the .

“These people were quarantined in hotels based on protocols and taken to a centre when their PCR (test) results came back positive. They did not come into contact with other people. The only way to curb the aggressive transmission they cause is high vaccination coverage of the population,” Cyprus health ministry said.

Cyprus is speeding up its vaccination rollout, with 45 percent of adults having had at least one jab, with hopes to reach 65 percent by July.