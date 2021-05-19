Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. As per the market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian share market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened on a flat note at 73.02 against the US dollar. During trading the Indian rupee then inched higher and touched 72.97, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 73.05 against the US dollar.

Also Read: UAE announces important decision

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.01 per cent at 89.73.