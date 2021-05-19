Huge Titanic replica to open in China; watch the video…

The RMS Titanic, a luxury cruise ship that set sail in the North Atlantic in 1912 with the claim that it would never sink. On the first voyage, however, the Titanic crashed into an iceberg. About 1,500 people have died in the Titanic disaster. Years later, in 1997, the story of the Titanic gained worldwide attention when Hollywood director James Cameron portrayed the story of the Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles.

The Titanic is still resting in the depths of the ocean, but another Titanic will rise in China soon. An investor named Xu Xiaojun is reviving the Titanic in the Xinjiang city of Sichuan Province. A model of the same size as the original Titanic is rising in China. The Chinese Titanic, which is being built 1000 km from the sea, is not a real ship. The Titanic model is set to be the main attraction at the new high-end amusement park in the town of Zuining.

The Titanic model in China is valued at $ 155 million and approximately Rs 1,131 crore. Work on the 850-foot-long ship model will be completed this year. Xu Xiaojun has been working for six years to make the prototype construction of the Titanic. More than a hundred workers are working day and night for this. 23,000 tons of steel have been used so far.

The things on the deck, the table and the lights are rising like the real Titanic. The Titanic in China will be a 5-star hotel for those staying in the park. An overnight stay is expected to cost 2,000 Chinese yuan (approximately Rs. 22,705). The Titanic in China will have the same steam-powered steam engine as the original Titanic. But it’s just that the Chinese Titanic will not travel.

Xu Xiaojun, a fan of the Titanic movie, has arranged two launch buses to bring visitors to his Titanic. Although the bus has no significant features, the song on the vehicle is the famous ‘Every Night in My Dreams.’