Man who cremated over 300 Covid-19 victims succumbs to the virus

Haryana: Praveen Kumar, an official from Haryana Hisar Municipal Corporation, who performed a dignified funeral for over 300 COVID-19 victims ever since the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, succumbs to the disease, the spokesperson of the municipal corporation said on Tuesday.

He was 43-years-old and died at a private hospital on Monday night, barely after two days of testing positive. Praveen was the head of the team formed by the municipal corporation to cremate the bodies of coronavirus patients and also the president of Municipal Corporation Safai Karamchari Union here.

The spokesperson said, “He had cremated over 300 COVID bodies so far since last year. He tested positive two days ago. He was admitted to a private hospital, where his oxygen level kept dipping due to which he died.”

His last rites were performed at a cremation ground in Rishi Nagar here on Tuesday as per the COVID guidelines.