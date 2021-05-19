New decision regarding Asia Cup 2021 announced

Colombo: New decision regarding the Asia Cup has been announced. Sri Lanka Cricket Board has announced the decision regarding the Asia Cup. The organizing Committee has decided to call off the tournament. This was announced by Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva. The decision was taken considering the rising cases of coronavirus infection across the continent.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Malaysia are supposed to participate in the tournament. Asian Cricket Council would soon make a formal announcement. The tournament was already held over from last year in Pakistan due to the pandemic.

Earlier the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 6th season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) were suspended indefinitely.