One month of not being in your arms: Rubina Dilaik

Actress Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday said that she misses her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla. Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared pictures with Abhinav and added that it has been ‘one month’ that the couple has been apart. The actress has been quarantining in Shimla after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and Abhinav is currently in the South African capital of Cape Town for the shoot of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Her post reads, “One month of not being in your arms……. ohh! I miss you @ashukla09.”

Many of her fans poured their love into the comments section. One fan wrote, “Hey Sunshine…You Smile, I Smile. That’s how it works..plz phir kabhi Rona mat (please don’t cry again)…We pray for u ..n we r with u always. U r heartbeat of #Rubiholics.#Rubiholics #RubinaDilaik.” A second said, “so beautiful”, while a third commented, “favorite couple forever” and many more.

Earlier, In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Rubina had opened up about her coronavirus recovery journey and was also seen breaking down while expressing gratitude for her family members.