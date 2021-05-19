Rahul Gandhi is dating Dakota Johnson? Internet cant keep Calm!!

Indian politician and member of parliament Rahul Gandhi likes to keep his personal life pretty much under the wraps. But not any more or that is what a viral photo floating about on the microblogging site Twitter suggests. The photo in question “features” Rahul Gandhi alongside Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson in an intimate moment. Confused? It all started from a tweet by a desi Twitter user who claimed to have shown a still from the erotic ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ franchise to her mom who saw the photo and asked if Congressman Gandhi was dating the woman in the said picture.

The woman in the picture happens to be Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson. And if you haven’t already guessed it, the man in the viral pic is not Gandhi but actor Jamie Dornan. Do you see the uncanny similarities between the two?

The twitter has exploded with some hilarious comments here are few,