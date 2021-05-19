Rats nibble 23-day-old baby’s feet; probe ordered

Indore: on Tuesday, a nurse got suspended and services of two employees of a cleaning and security firm were terminated after rats nibbled the feet of a newborn in a government hospital in Indore, officials said.

The incident took place at the nursery care unit of newborn babies in the government Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospital in Madhya Pradesh, which was confirmed by the facility’s superintendent Dr. Pramendra Thakur on Monday. The newborn, a premature baby, weighed just 1.3 kg when he was born and therefore being treated in the nursery of the hospital.

“On Tuesday that the 23-day-old baby was kept in a pram where rats nibbled its feet. After administering first-aid, the baby is now being treated by specialist doctors. The baby’s condition is stable now,” said an official of MY Hospital.

A three-member committee, comprising two doctors and an administrative official, had been set up for investigation, said Dr. Thakur.

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain directed Indore’s divisional commissioner and the joint director of the health department to submit a report within the next 15 days, taking cognisance of media reports about the incident.