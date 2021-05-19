Rs 30 crore to set up Model Residential Schools for Tribals: J&K

Amount of Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for the establishment of model residential schools in tribal areas of Jammu and Kashmir according to senior government official. Tribal Affairs Department secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the modernisation of hostels managed by the department is another key focus area for which a budget of Rs 10 crore has been earmarked.

Mr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary held a meeting to finalise various development plans. He said six model schools are being made operational with hired or temporary accommodation while executing agencies have been directed to complete the construction work in the next two years.

Each hostel will be provided with a library, gymnasium, smart classroom and sports clubs among other facilities. The department also approved Rs 50 lakh for providing multipurpose vehicles to 10 hostels in Phase-I for catering and management needs. Mr Choudhary asked the department to notify schemes for tribal youth for their constructive engagement in various livelihood initiatives.

Government of India in its 2018-19 budget already announced for Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Scheme that every block with more than 50% ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons, will have an Eklavya Model Residential School by the year 2022.

The government gives one time Rs 30 lakh grant for establishing the school, thereafter up to ?30 lakh per school annually. Additional cost is borne by state governments. At the end of 2018, a total of 284 EMRSs have been sanctioned with maximum of 32 approved in Madhya Pradesh. There is around 226 EMRSs functional across the country and 68 of them are affiliated to the CBSE.