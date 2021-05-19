Rupali Ganguly showers Birthday girl Shivangi Joshi with love and praises

Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly has wished Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, Shivangi Joshi, with a sweet post, full of love and praises.

Wishing the gorgeous Shivangi Joshi on her special day, Rupali took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday Little one ?? You have to be one of the finest actresses of ur generation… The way u have demarcated and portrayed Naira and then Sirat with such finesse is commendable, The connect between us is cherished….THU THU THU.God bless u with health and happiness always ? Ps- wish toh subah subah karna tha but @airtel has no network since last evening … issiliye abhi kisi ka hotspot udhaar liya ”

Shivangi and Rupali share a good bond and have been spotted spending time together earlier too. Talking about Shivangi Joshi, the actress celebrated her 26th birthday on May 18. On the work front, Shivangi is currently seen as Sirat in her popular and long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai alongside Mohsin Khan. Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen as the lead actress in Anupamaa.