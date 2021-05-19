Sonalee Kulkarni ties the knot with Kunal Benodekar, shares pics

On May 7, Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni tied the knot with fiance Kunal Benodekar in Dubai. The actress shared the news on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, on the occasion of her birthday. Sonalee also shared that instead of spending a huge amount of money on their wedding, she and her husband have decided to donate that amount for Covid-19 relief in India.

Sharing beautiful pictures from her wedding ceremony that took place at a temple in Dubai, Sonalee wrote, “Considering all the uncertainties due to COVID-19 and the overall pandemic situation around the world, it was important to stay safe and understand that a marriage was more important than the ceremony itself.”

She added, “Considering the devastation due to COVID in India, celebrating the marriage was out of the question. We thought we will save that money and use our wedding funds to help those suffering in India.”

The actress also shared how her wedding was a 15 minutes affair that took place at a temple, which the couple then registered as per rules and regulations in Dubai. They also streamed their wedding online for their family and friends in India.