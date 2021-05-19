 State government issues Covid guidelines for colleges

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh state government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines for for the operation of Lucknow University and the colleges affiliated to it. The new guidelines were issued considering the Covid-19 situation in the state. The new guidelines are also applicable to all universities, colleges, and higher educational institutions of the state.

As per the new guidelines, only online teaching sessions will be allowed from May 20. Students are not allowed in the campuses. Dean, Head of Department, and Principal should be present in the university campus to carry out administrative taks while other teachers should work from home.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces financial aid

Group B, C and D employees working in the university will be allowed but a roster should be followed ensuring that only 50% are present at a time.