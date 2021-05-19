DH Latest NewsLatest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

May 19, 2021, 05:11 pm IST

Mumbai:  The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended at  49,902.64, down by  290.69 points or 0.58%. NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,030.15, down by  77.95 points or 0.52%.  The BSE market breadth was positive. Out of 3,227 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1,769 advancing stocks as against 1,282 declines.

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, Cipla, Sun Pharma, UPL and Nestle India.  The top losers in the market were  Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC and JSW Steel

