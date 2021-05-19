Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended at 49,902.64, down by 290.69 points or 0.58%. NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,030.15, down by 77.95 points or 0.52%. The BSE market breadth was positive. Out of 3,227 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1,769 advancing stocks as against 1,282 declines.

Also Read: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, Cipla, Sun Pharma, UPL and Nestle India. The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC and JSW Steel