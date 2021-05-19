Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes first child at 50, shares picture

The 50-year-old British supermodel Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced the news that she has welcomed a baby girl into the world. Naomi successfully managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps, with the baby welcoming post being the first public admission.

On Instagram, posting a picture of her hand holding the baby’s feet. She wrote in the caption, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Naomi’s mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, also shared the same image and captioned it, “Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a long time to be grandmother.”

Many big shots from the fashion industry also wished the model on the delivery of her baby including designer Marc Jacobs, Diane Von Furstenberg, and another 90s supermodel, Cindy Crawford.