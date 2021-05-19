Union government announces a ‘happy news’ for farmers

New Delhi: The union government has announced a ‘happy news’ for all farmers in the country. The union government has increased the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140%. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will cost around Rs 14,775 crore for the union government. , Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) is the most widely used fertiliser in the country after Uria.

“A historic decision was taken to increase the subsidy for DAP fertiliser from Rs 500 per bag to Rs 1200 per bag, which is an increase of 140 per cent. ….With today’s decision, farmers will continue to get a DAP bag for Rs 1200. Despite the rise in international market prices of DAP, it has been decided to continue selling it at the older price of Rs 1,200 per bag.The central government has decided to bear all the burden of price hike. The amount of subsidy per bag has never been increased so much at once,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Also Read: New decision regarding Asia Cup 2021 announced

Last year, the actual price of DAP was Rs 1,700 per bag, on which the central government was giving a subsidy of Rs 500. The companies were therefore selling the fertiliser to farmers for Rs 1,200 per bag,